Owls come from behind to beat NJIT on senior day

The Owls defeated the NJIT Highlanders 2-1 to give seniors Ida Hepsoe, Ashtah Das, Kaitlin Sterling, Jessica Sexton, Mady Carter and Abby Roth a win on senior day.

“To give them a win in their last regular season home game was huge, and was a priority for us all week long,” head coach Benji Walton said. “I am happy for them, and hopefully we can extend the season for them.”

Sophomore Isabella Contreras scored twice in the second half to give KSU the comeback victory.

NJIT struck first in the second minute of the game with a goal from Katrina Nguyen-DeMary. The Highlanders won a penalty in the 32nd minute, but Senior Mady Carter, in her final home game for KSU, made a clutch save and prevented the Owls from going down 2-0 in the second half.

“Mady’s save was huge. That could have buried us,” Walton said. “If she doesn’t make that play, I don’t know how the match would have turned out. It is awesome to have a senior come up with that big-time save.”

Freshman Erin Harris assisted Isabella Contreras right after halftime to tie the game at one goal apiece. The game-winning goal was scored by Contreras on a cross from senior Ida Hepsoe.

“We needed somebody to step [up], and Isabella put the team on her back today. And that was big for our whole team’s morale,” Walton said.

The Owls came into the matchup against NJIT having only won one out of their last seven games.

“We need[ed] a come-from-behind win like this to build our confidence,” Walton said. “I’m happy for the team and hopefully we can build on it moving forward.”

The Owls’ final game of the regular season is in Nashville against Lipscomb on Saturday at 7 p.m.