Songs of the season: The Sentinel’s fall playlist

Whether you’re driving through a late day rain shower, drinking pumpkin spiced lattes in the early morning, or stomping through leaf piles, we’ve got you covered. Photo credit: Juja Han

Fall is a season of celebration, full of its own magic — sometimes bleak, rainy and sleepy, and other times light, breezy and invigorating.

In the spirit of the season, The Sentinel has put together a Spotify playlist to cover the feelings of fall in all its moody beauty. The playlist features a spread of songs from various genres and styles, ranging from delicate Americana to bright pop music.

Whether you’re driving through a late-day rain shower, drinking pumpkin spice lattes in the early morning or stomping through leaf piles, we’ve got you covered.

While listening you’ll encounter some classics, some hidden gems and some new releases. Hopefully, you’ll walk away with some new favorites in your music library to help you fall in love with this strange, magical season all over again.

Here’s a handy list to give you a peek at the playlist:

“Ghosting” by Mother Mother

“7 Kettles” by Arcade Fire

“Rain” by Call Me Karizma

“These Days” by Nico

“Wildflowers” by Tom Petty

“What Kind of Love” by Childish Gambino

“A Day in the Life” by The Beatles

“Modern Girl” by Sleater Kenny

“November” by Tyler the Creator

“Shoe Gaze” by Alabama Shakes

You can find a link to the playlist in the Arts & Living section at ksusentinel.com or by searching Fall in Love KSU on Spotify.