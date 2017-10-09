Olens meets one-on-one with students to discuss their concerns

KSU president Sam Olens discusses his meetings with students. Photo credit: Andres Lopez

KSU President Sam Olens invited students on both campuses to meet with him individually last week to discuss their questions and concerns about the university.

Olens said he adapted the idea of personalized meetings from other university administrations and hopes these meetings will add another way to reach out to students. Nineteen students in total met with the president in his office.

Olens said that the purpose of the meetings was “to hear what [students] have to say, to listen to them, to learn from them and to potentially come back with some possible ideas to improve the life of the students at KSU.”

The students brought up a variety of subjects to the president, including streamlining KSU’s online infrastructure so students would not have to visit a variety of websites to get information or solve an issue. Olens said he took immediate action by reaching out to auxiliary services to see what could be done to improve upon this.

Several aspiring law students asked Olens, Georgia’s former attorney general, for advice about getting into law school.

Others asked about financial aid and ways to improve safety on campus. The president directed these students to the appropriate departments, who he said could answer the questions in even greater detail.

One student simply wanted a photo with the president, which he happily gave.

“I just think there are little things you can do to make a difference and to show that you care,” Olens said. “I want the students to feel free to reach out to me. It’s all about them not being afraid to reach out and to ask me whatever questions they have. What I don’t know, I’ll be happy to find out and get back to them on.”

Olens said he hopes to double the number of students he meets with next semester.