KSU teams up with Make-A-Wish for Owl-O-Ween

The Georgia chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation will host this year’s annual Owl-O-Ween Hot Air Balloon Festival.

Make-A-Wish is partnering with the Kennesaw State University Sports and Entertainment Park to host the event.

Make-A-Wish Georgia was founded in 1995 as a non-profit organization with the goal of “[granting] the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions across the state.”

Wishes range from meeting The Atlanta Hawks to the coveted Disneyland or Disneyworld trip, but this is the foundation’s first year partnering with KSU for Owl-O-Ween.

“Community is an important part of what we do for our wish kids, and we could not grant wishes without the support of the people in the Georgia community,” said Jaylie Welch, manager of community events at Make-A-Wish Georgia.

According to Welch, the partnership with Owl-O-Ween will allow Make-A-Wish Georgia to reach a new audience and raise funds that will go toward the over 750 children who are currently waiting to have their wishes granted.

According to Welch, those at Make-A-Wish Georgia look forward to a continued partnership with KSU. Welch says that a partnership with KSU would help increase “awareness for our organization and the amazing kids that we serve.”

“We are hoping to provide the KSU community with the opportunity to help us continue to grow and grant the wishes of all-out wish kids, ” Welch continued.

This year’s Owl-O-Ween will include an Oktoberfest and a costume party. The event attracts more than 50,000 attendees each year with hot-air balloon rides and live entertainment on three stages. Costumes are encouraged and attendees can go trick-or-treating at each balloon.

Owl-O-Ween will take place at the 88-acre KSU Sports and Entertainment Park and all tickets grant access to the entire festival. The event is free for children under age three, $5 for KSU students and children ages 3-12, and $12 for adults when purchased in advance. Prices go up to $8 for children and $15 for adults the week before the event.

The festival will run on Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. The balloon glow will start at 8 p.m. on both days. More information about Owl-O-Ween can be found at kennesaw.com/owl-o-ween/. For more information about Make-A-Wish Georgia, visit georgia.wish.org.