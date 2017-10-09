Fraternity under investigation for misconduct

Kennesaw State’s Division of Student Affairs has issued a cease and desist order to a fraternity on campus pending an investigation into allegations that members of the fraternity may have violated the university’s student codes of conduct.

Members of the Mu Beta chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha, colloquially known as “Pike,” are temporarily banned from carrying on chapter activities while the investigation is underway.

No information has been made available about the potential violation except that there may have been safety concerns involved.

“The safety of our students is our primary responsibility, and we have no tolerance for any behavior which threatens the safety of our campus community,” said K.C. White, vice president for student affairs, in a press release.

The order comes on the heels of Iowa State University’s decision in September to suspend its Pi Kappa Alpha chapter for misuse of alcohol and controlled substances, according to the Iowa State Daily.

The Department of Fraternity & Sorority Life did not respond to requests for comment, nor did chapter president Will Anderson or any of the 37 fraternity members contacted by The Sentinel.