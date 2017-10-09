First conference win acquired against Jacksonville

Abi Hunt sprints down the field against Furman on Sept. 17. Photo credit: Andrew Blaylock

The Owls beat Jacksonville 1-0 on Friday night to notch their first conference win of the year but fell to North Florida 1-0 on Sunday.

Abby Roth scored the lone goal against Jacksonville in the 84th minute from a long free kick that went untouched into the back of the net.

“Late in the game, we finally got the look, and I credit Emely Sosa for challenging the keeper,” said head coach Benji Walton. “I think it distracted her and went right by her. I’m glad my team just kept fighting, and I think that’s why we got that goal.”

The goal was Roth’s third of the season. Mady Carter was in goal for Kennesaw, and she made four saves to earn her first clean sheet of the season.

The conference win came after a string of disappointing results. The Owls will be hoping to use the win as inspiration for the remainder of the season.

“We’ve been coming off a little bit of adversity the past few weeks and haven’t been in the win column for a while,” Walton said. “We stayed with our game plan and played some of the best team defense we have all year.”

After Friday’s win, the Owls stayed in Jacksonville to face North Florida on Sunday. North Florida’s Thais Reiss scored the decisive goal in the 15th minute. For the rest of the game, North Florida defended their lead and held KSU to just three total shots.

“We had a tough result today,” Walton said. “North Florida is a good team and is having a great year. They were able to finish their chance and we couldn’t quite find it today.”

The Owls play the New Jersey Institute of Technology for their last regular season home game and second to last ASUN conference game of the season on Saturday at noon.