Oct. 3-10 Weekly Calendar

Tacos & Trivia

Tuesday, Oct. 3

7-9 p.m.

Stingers, Marietta campus

KSU is giving students the opportunity to win free, delicious food through this week’s Tacos & Trivia. Come for dinner at Stingers and play Trivia for a chance to win Dining Dollars.

KSU Farmer’s Market

Wednesday, Oct. 4

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Between the Commons and Prillaman Hall, Kennesaw campus

Local farmers and businesses will be selling fresh, organically grown produce and goods every Wednesday through Nov. 15 between the Commons and Prillaman Hall on the Kennesaw Campus. More information can be found on the University Dining website.

Indian Cinema Film Series: “Monsoon Wedding” (2001)

Wednesday, Oct. 4

5-7 p.m.

English building, room 102, Kennesaw campus.

The Division of Global Affairs celebrates “The Year of India” by showcasing multiple popular films made in India. The movie this week, “Monsoon Wedding,” explores the bonds of families in dramatic and comedic essences while also highlighting aspects of Indian culture.

Education Abroad Fair

Wednesday, Oct. 4

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Carmichael Student Center University Rooms, Kennesaw campus.

Learn how to travel out of the country while also earning class credits at the 17th annual Education Abroad Fair. Over 40 faculty-led study abroad programs are offered in over a dozen countries.

Heel Appeal Hosted by College Girls Rock

Wednesday, Oct. 4

7-8 p.m.

Betty Siegel Student Recreation Center, Kennesaw campus

Master the graceful art of dancing in stilettos with the help of College Girls Rock and a professional dance instructor. Members have free admission and non-member admission is just $2. Learn more about College Girls Rock at collegegirlsrock.org/#eat-together.

Cyber Security Research Seminar

Wednesday, Oct. 4

12 p.m.-1 p.m.

J-152 at Atrium Building, Marietta campus

The Robotics and Automation Society at KSU states on its Owl Life page that they “foster the development and facilitate the discussion of scientific and technological knowledge in Robotics and Automation that benefits our students at Kennesaw State University.” Learn about the progress of the nuclear power industry and other critical infrastructure industries from Korean speakers.

RaceTrac Company Visit

Thursday, Oct. 5

7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Engineering Technology Center, Q 106, Marietta campus.

Earn good money, gain professional experience and learn new customer service skills with a job at RaceTrac. The Kennesaw Society of Black Engineers will be bringing this Atlanta-based company to campus for students to discuss employment opportunities and to learn networking and interviewing tips.

Books for Africa Community Service Hosted by Beta Alpha Psi Iota Tau

Friday, Oct. 6

9 a.m-3 p.m.

Books for Africa. 250, 3655 Atlanta Industrial Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30331

This semester, Beta Alpha Psi will be assisting the Books for Africa organization. Books are donated and collected to be distributed to students of all ages throughout Africa. Come out and bring a copy of your favorite book to donate!

CHSS Alumni Panel: Where Are They Now? Hosted by the Department of Career Planning and Development

Friday, Oct. 6

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Social Science building, room 3023, Kennesaw campus.

Students will have the opportunity to hear advice and stories from a panel of alumni from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences. Discover what possibilities can await you after you earn that degree.

Cooking Demo: Fall Fare hosted by Health Promotion and Wellness

Monday, Oct. 9 and Wednesday, Oct. 11

12:30-2 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

5-6:30 p.m.

Student Recreation and Activities Center, room 1220, Kennesaw campus.

Celebrate fall’s arrival with tasty, easy to make, autumn-inspired recipes. This week, learn how to make herb-marinated pork loin and pumpkin apple streusel muffins. Call 470-578-6394 to register.