Grad student named finalist for teacher of the year

Sharonda Tarplin (second from left) won Teacher of the Year for the 2016-17 school year. Photo credit: Cousins Middle School

An education graduate student was recently named a finalist for teacher of the year in the school district she works in.

Sharonda Tarplin teaches math at Cousins Middle School in Covington. A Georgia Southern graduate, Tarplin is currently working toward her specialist degree at KSU for curriculum and instructional planning.

Newton County School Systems announced Tarplin as one of three finalists for its teacher of the year award on Sept. 27. An NCSS panel of judges read essays from teachers who applied and then conducted interviews with the applicants — both of which earned applicants points that could move him or her into the final round.

“It just is a great feeling to know that I’ve had such a great impact and that what I’m doing other people are recognizing,” Tarplin said.

According to NCSS Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey, each of the finalists were informed of the honor with flowers and balloons delivered to their classrooms. The finalists’ families were also included in the surprise celebration.

For the final selection process, the panel of judges will observe each of the teachers in their classrooms, and they will be given additional points for the final score. The 2017 teacher of the year will be announced Oct. 5.