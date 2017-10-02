Department of Dance to host world-renowned dance company

Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company performs "Horses in the Sky" in Sydney, Australia. Photo credit: Eyal Hirsch

The world-renowned Israel-based Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company will grace the stage of the Marietta dance theatre on Oct. 24.

The KCDC will perform a piece entitled, “Horses in the Sky,” choreographed by its artistic director, Rami Be’er. “Horses in the Sky,” which originally premiered in 2016 at the Sydney Opera House, uses, “powerful physical vocabulary to juxtapose a surrealist sense of dreams and an impending apocalypse,” according to Kathie Beckett, director of marketing and communication for the KSU College of the Arts.

“Ivan Pulinkala, the founding director of the KSU Department of Dance, saw ‘Horses in the Sky’ in December 2016 in Israel and knew it would be the ideal work to launch a professional presenting season at KSU’s new state-of-the-art Dance Theater,” Beckett said. “Kibbutz will usher in a new era of dance for the Metro Atlanta region as KSU presents a new professional series of internationally-renowned dance companies.”

KSU’s Department of Dance is the largest college dance program in the state of Georgia. Its dance companies have performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. KSU’s Dance Theater, which opened in March of 2017, is the only state-of-the-art theatre in Atlanta that is specifically designed to feature dance performances, and the KCDC is the first professional dance company to take its stage.

“The presentation of the Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company from Israel ushers in a new era for KSU as a presenter of world-class professional dance in Atlanta,” Pulinkala said in a press release. “We hope to continue to develop our presenting season in the future by exposing our students and community to other nationally and internationally ranked dance companies.”

The performance of “Horses in the Sky” will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m., and tickets will cost $25.