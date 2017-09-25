‘Stand Bi Me’ brings solidarity to The Green

Students of all sexualities came together to celebrate non-monosexual identities at the “Stand Bi Me: Bi Pride Day Festival” on The Green on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Bi Pride Day is an international awareness day that celebrates the non-monosexual community and recognizes its history. The term “non-monosexual” refers to someone who is attracted to more than one gender.

The organizers of the Bi Pride Day Festival wanted to bring together a supportive community for not only bisexual students but for those of any sexual orientation at Kennesaw State, as well as to help spread love and encourage diversity.

“We wanted to take time each year to celebrate bisexuality as opposed to talking about statistics and risk factors,” said Nayasia Coleman, program coordinator of LGBTQ Student Programs. “This event historically brings more than 100 students together in community to support and celebrate with one another no matter their sexuality or any other identifier.

“We come together and we create art that sheds a light on a small part of each of our stories,” Coleman added. “We have all been at a point in our lives where we’ve needed support from our community for something. We come together around that concept and stand by each other.”

Participants had the opportunity to be a part of a massive community art project created by artist Tim Kelly, titled “The Puzzle Project.” According to Coleman, the idea behind it is based on a quote by the popular American author and public speaker, Deepak Chopra.

Chopra’s quote states, “There are no extra pieces in the universe. Everyone is here because he or she has a place to fill, and every piece must fit itself into the big jigsaw puzzle.”

“KSU community members had the opportunity to create their own puzzle piece on the campus Green using markers, colored pencils and other art supplies,” Coleman said. “After the event, those pieces will be put together to create a mural on the LGBTQ Resource Center wall so students can see the breadth of diverse stories and identities at KSU”.

The festival was a great success with a large turnout of students. The LGBTQ Student Program volunteers made and passed out colorful cotton candy and water bottles to students for free.

“It is liberating to talk about something, learn and express yourself in the light of day,” Coleman said. “When students come together on The Green choosing to stand by one another, it builds bridges where there were once gaps.”

For more information on the LGBTQ Student Programs’ activities, follow the organization’s Facebook page.