Second armed robbery occurs on campus

A Kennesaw State student was assaulted and robbed in the parking lot of the Austin Residence Complex on Sept. 18 in the second robbery to occur on Kennesaw’s campus this year.

The student, a junior marketing major who did not want to be named, said he was taking out the trash around 2:15 a.m. when two men ambushed him from behind and put him in a chokehold.

One of the assailants pressed what the student assumed to be a gun into the student’s side and shouted, “Grab the money. Grab the money,” at which point the victim took out his wallet and removed all of the cash he had. The second assailant grabbed the money, and the pair took off toward Chastain Road, headed away from ARC.

The robbery draws many parallels to a similar armed robbery that took place at ARC in July. That incident also involved two male suspects wielding a gun, robbing another male student who was moving out of his apartment. The victim said police told him the two incidents might be related.

After his experience, the victim said he is even more in support of the new campus carry law that was implemented over the summer.

Although the ARC houses a large population of KSU students, there are no security cameras around any building or parking lot.

According to an internal report and sources working closely with the Department of Public Safety, the department is experiencing a shortage of officers.