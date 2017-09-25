Club of the Week: Disney Club

KSU's Disney Club poses for a photo during their 2017 Disney World trip. Photo credit: Disney Club

Walt Disney’s imaginary world of Mad Hatters, mermaids and “Hakuna Matata” is unforgettable in the hearts of students in Kennesaw State’s Disney Club.

All KSU students are able to join the KSU Disney Club. Its weekly meetings consist of watching movies, playing games, discussing general Disney-related things and planning the club’s annual Walt Disney World trip. The club meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the English building, room 072.

“Disney was a part of our childhoods, but it doesn’t stop there,” says Amy Young, the club’s coordinator. “We still laugh just as hard to the jokes and we still know all the words to our favorite songs.”

Club members even partake in monthly movie nights at the AMC theater on Barrett Parkway to see new and classic Disney flicks on the big screen. This week, members will view a popular childhood favorite, Mulan, on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.

“We offer students that are in a new environment the opportunity to make friends over a familiar subject — Disney,” Young says. “For our members that have graduated, they leave us with friends and connections to a wide variety of people from all walks of life that share a love for the world of Disney.”

The KSU Disney Club will also host its first Halloween Bash on Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. in the Kennesaw campus Student Center, room 205. This year’s theme will be “Shades of Disney Villains.” This special holiday event will feature a Disney costume contest, as well as food and dancing.

“Our [Disney World] trip is the best way to celebrate the end of the school year,” Young said. “We will be visiting all of the parks and staying at Disney’s Pop Century Resort.”

This year’s Disney World trip will take place May 16-23. Tickets start at $570. Students interested in going can still sign up and can find more detailed information on the club’s Owl Life page.

“This company, started by Walt Disney, has brought smiles to millions of people over countless generations, and we hope to continue to spread this happiness to many generations more, even if we are just college students,” Young says.

Students can find more information about the KSU Disney Club and its events by checking out the club’s Owl Life page and Facebook.