Music competition gives local artists a shot at the limelight

Students from Kennesaw State and Georgia State will rock the amphitheater on the Kennesaw campus as talented artists from each university compete to win a spot in the finale of the “High Note” music competition on Saturday, Sept. 23.



“High Note,” is a friendly competition between musicians from each university. It will provide a platform for indie artists to be seen and heard by top professionals in the music industry.



“Ultimately, the objective is to inspire a new generation of undiscovered, talented indie artists and build a spirit of camaraderie among students on college campuses around the country to gain the national spotlight,” said Natascha Sherrod, senior publicist for Jewel Communications.



The producers of this exciting event are senior marketing major Royland Lyons and senior business management major Broderick Armbrister.

“While creating this event, we wanted to focus on involving excitement through a competitive nature, while also developing the right skills and experience in the music industry,” Lyons said. “We wanted to create an entertaining environment while recognizing local talent.”

“We hope the results of this event will encourage musicians and artists to project their music out to the world, possibly creating more local superstars that could potentially receive a Grammy in the future,” Armbrister said.

The competition will be a rockin’ throwdown among six talented artists that will be revealed on the day of the event. An open audition was posted on Facebook and throughout the universities’ campuses to establish the six finalists, three from each university.

The six artists will fight for the chance to move on to the grand finale where one artist will be crowned the winner of the competition.

The preliminary round of the competition will be hosted by Vince Sims — a CBS 46 Emmy Award-winning journalist — and Adam Bomb from Q100 Radio.

A celebrity panel of judges including Kevin Shine — a nationally recognized executive artists and repertoire consultant and CEO of Writing Sessions of America — and Cappriccieo Scates, CEO of Mytrell Records, will determine the winning artist of the “High Note” competition.

The winner of this competition will receive bragging rights and a membership to Writing Sessions of America to perform in front of elite record labels and Grammy Award-winning producers.



This one-day event is free and open to the public. Tickets are available at the door on the day of the event on a first come first serve basis.