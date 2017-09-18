Financial aid changes to help students succeed

The grant serves an entire cohort of students beginning no later than the seventh grade, follows the cohort through high school, and prepares them to enter college. Photo credit: Cory Hancock

Impending elections and a new allocation of government funds may mean major financial aid changes for current and future Kennesaw State students.

A federal grant program called “Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs”, or GEAR UP, will provide educational funding for low-income students. KSU will receive $106,000 to apply to this program in the upcoming years.

The grant serves an entire cohort of students beginning no later than the seventh grade, follows the cohort through high school, and prepares them to enter college.

Additionally, State Sen. and Lt. Governor candidate Rick Jeffares has made a series of proposals regarding higher education costs for this year. One of these will lock in cost per credit for four years for all incoming freshman, similar to the “Fixed for 4” plan former Gov. Sonny Purdue ran from 2006-2009.

Jeffares also plans to reduce the cost of online courses, ensure general education curriculum is uniform and transferable, and eliminate excessive fees. Ongoing information about Jeffares’ proposed actions can be found on his website.