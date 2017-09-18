Club of the week: Ellipses

Rae Durr, president of Ellipses, talks with Connor Zielke about the purpose of the club on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Photo credit: Ryan Borgerding

Ellipses works to provide a space for creative writers to share their work and receive constructive criticism.

In the two-hour club meetings, students have the chance to learn from professionals in the creative writing field and receive personal feedback on their writing.

Students with a love for writing and a passion for creating worlds are encouraged to join Ellipses and learn alongside like-minded writers.

“As a writer, you think that you are alone,” said Ellipses President Rae Durr. “Once you get in a club of more writers, and get into a friend group — a family — of writers, you start realizing that you are not alone.”

Since its formation in the fall 2016 semester, Ellipses has grown from only a handful of members to more than 40, according to Durr. Its organizers hope to eventually hold events such as open-mic readings, as well as competitions that students of any major can participate in.

As with any new club, Ellipses’ leadership is still working out how to gain a social media presence and draw in new members. They also plan to establish Ellipses on the Marietta campus to accommodate members that otherwise could not attend.

Despite these challenges, the club provides a place for writers to share their work and learn. Ellipses members use Schoology, a website normally used for classrooms, in an unconventional way to collaborate. Since Schoology is private, the environment is safe and constructive.

“Writing is like a looking-glass into your soul,” said Durr. “I want people who are willing to constructively criticize other writers, not just put other writers down,”

Club meetings are held on the first and third Thursday of the month from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Social Sciences building, room 2033. Students that want to join are welcome to attend a meeting, especially if they feel nervous about sharing their work.

“Just come and check it out, feel the atmosphere,” said Durr. “It’s like a family.”

Check out Ellipses on Owl Life to join a fresh club of writers who are dedicated to supporting each other and fostering imagination.