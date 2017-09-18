After over a year of being on the road, Cirque du Soleil’s “Luzia“ swings into Atlantic Station to take audience members on an imaginary adventure through Mexico, where “light quenches the spirit and rain soothes the soul” from Sept. 14. to Nov. 19.

Cirque du Soleil, or “circus of the sun,” is a Canadian-based entertainment company and the largest theatrical producer in the world. The word “Luzia,” a combination of the Spanish words “luz” for light and “lluvia” for rain, is one of the company’s many shows currently running.

According to Francis Jalbert, the publicist for Cirque du Soleil, the performers present surreal visual surprises and acrobatic performances that bring the places, faces and sounds that make up the richness of Mexican culture to life.

“We created a world inspired by different influences from Mexico,” Jalbert said. “And we hope people will be inspired by it.”

The artists who provide a vivid array of color and talent are the most distinctive. Several acts take the stage each night, giving audience members a child-like curiosity of what’s to come next.

“We have acts that you might have seen before, but we’re taking them to the next step,” Jalbert said. “The idea is that [the audience] goes through an array of emotions. We want them to be taken away by the journey, but also in awe of the acrobatic act.”

Under the direction of Daniele Finzi Pasca, “Luzia” has received gleaming reviews, including 4.5 stars by yelp.com. One review reads, “the show in itself is a shower of color in every act, and the technology used is flawless.”

With 44 performers from around the world, culture thrives in the circus environment both on and off the stage. Being surrounded by several different cultures makes the work environment inspiring to work in, Jalbert said.

“We didn’t want to do cliches of Mexico, but rather to bring a more contemporary vision of it,” Jalbert said.

In addition to the performers, 70 staff members travel with the circus, and 40 different job types help bring everything together. From technicians to publicists to plumbers, all are dedicated to bringing the performance to life.

Student discounts are offered on weekday performances, from Tuesday to Thursday. Tickets may be purchased at www.cirquedusoleil.com.