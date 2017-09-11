Weekly Calendar Aug. 13-20

Students, faculty and staff give blood at the blood drive on the Kennesaw campus, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Photo credit: Cory Hancock

HIV & Hepatitis C Testing hosted by Health Promotion and Wellness

Wednesday, Sept. 13 and Tuesday, Sept. 19

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Recreational Center room 1220, Kennesaw campus

According to HIV.gov, more than 1.1 million people in the U.S. today are living with the deadly HIV virus, and on top of that, 1 in 7 of them do not even know it. HIV & Hepatitis C testing will be available for all students so they can stay in control of their health. The testing is free and fully confidential. Condoms and other contraceptives will also be provided.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Wednesday, Sept. 13

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Wilson Student Center Ballroom, Marietta campus

Students will have the opportunity to give back to the community and help save lives by donating blood to the American Red Cross. The Red Cross recommends that before donating blood you incorporate iron-rich foods into your diet, such as red meat, beans, spinach and fish. You should also drink a lot of water and avoid eating fatty foods, such as ice cream and anything fried. The Red Cross is also offering free food to those who donate.

Cooking Demo: “Knot Your Average Alfredo” hosted by Health Promotion and Wellness

Thursday, Sept. 14

5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Student Recreation and Activities Center, room 1220, Kennesaw campus.

KSU’s Health Promotion and Wellness group feature multiple cooking demos free for all students to join. This week, students will have the opportunity to learn how to make homemade Alfredo sauce and garlic knots. Call 470-578-6394 to register.

Career Readiness Day hosted by the Department of Career Planning and Development

Friday, Sept. 15

9 a.m – 3 p.m.

Student Center Ballrooms, Marietta campus

Students of all majors are welcome to take advantage of this free event that will help prepare them for career and internship opportunities. Students will receive advice from professionals on how to easily acquire any job. There will be resume and cover letter reviews, career fair practice, professional dress tips and more. Free food will also be provided.

Owl Fit ‘80s Step Aerobics Night hosted by KSU Sports and Recreation

Tuesday, Sept. 19

6 – 7:30 p.m.

Recreation and Wellness Center, Marietta campus

Students can get a great workout while jamming out to Toto’s “Africa” and dressed in neon leg warmers. All are welcome to sign up for this free, fun and high-energy step aerobics class. This class will help build your cardiovascular system and lower and upper body strength. Register for the Kardio Across Kennesaw Step Program at sportsrec.kennesaw.edu/.

Gaymer Event hosted by Kennesaw Pride Alliance

Tuesday, Sept. 19

7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Student center ballroom, Marietta campus

All students are welcome to join this massive gaming event. Game consoles such as the Wii, Ps4 and Xbox One will be provided, so just bring video games, controllers, cards and board games.

Year of India Festival hosted by The Division of Global Affairs

Wednesday, Sept. 20

12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

The Green, Kennesaw campus

The award winning “Year Of” program focuses on a specific country and examines its cultures and history throughout an entire semester through lectures, performances and films. This year it’s showcasing India, starting with the Year of India Festival on The Green. Food tastings, henna hand-painting and more will be featured at the festival.