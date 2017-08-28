Zuckerman hosts supernatural exhibit

The exhibit explores the concept of the ghost story and its function in different cultures. Photo credit: Jordan Watkins

A new exhibit called “Medium” will begin haunting the Zuckerman Museum of Art on Aug. 29.

The exhibit, co-curated specifically for the ZMA by director Justin Rabideau and curator Dr. Teresa Bramlette Reeves, explores the concept of the ghost story and its function in different cultures.

“Ghosts and ghost stories have this really interesting place in society,” Rabideau said. “Ghosts have this incredible opportunity to give us a way to talk about things that not only tantalize us but also make us uncomfortable or unsettled.”

The connection with the spiritual or supernatural affected the types of pieces featured in the exhibit. The works were created in a multitude of styles and mediums to create the overall tone of the exhibit, allowing for the discussion of the supernatural to develop before the viewer’s eyes.

“There are a variety of works in ‘Medium,’ ranging from sound installations to photographs, paintings, archival objects and videos,” Reeves said. “All of the work interprets a kind of communication with the unknown — what one senses, believes, or projects.”

“The combination of these very different works highlights ways in which artists have explored, documented and tried to understand these amorphous sensations around us,” Reeves further said.

“Medium,” like most of the ZMA’s exhibits, was created specifically with Kennesaw State students in mind.

“We seek to develop shows that will create a sense of wonder about the creative process, engage the students by supplementing and enhancing their course work and create a space that is uniquely special and fun,” Rabideau said. “At its heart, the ZMA is a laboratory for the KSU students. It is a place to discover the wonderful heights of human creativity and the power of visual culture.”

The ZMA will hold a special reception for the exhibit on Sept. 16. Shana Robbins — one of the artists featured in the exhibit — will be giving a special live performance, along with snacks and live music.

“Receptions at the museum are a great way to experience art and the museum. The broader community will be around and it is really just a big party,” said Katy Malone, ZMA outreach and education manager. “While most of the art is here all the time, the reception is the only chance you’ll have to see [Robbins] in action.”

“Medium” will be available to view for free through December 3.