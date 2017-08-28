Women’s golf seeks redemption

Sophomore Clara Aveling didn't compete in the 2016-2017 season due to injury, but will return for the 2017-2018 season. Photo credit: Kyle Hess

While last year’s third-place finish at the ASUN Championship was a bit of a disappointment, head coach Rhyll Brinsmead said the women’s golf team is using last season’s shortcomings as this season’s motivation.

“With the experience we do have [in addition to] the incoming athletes, I feel really good about the team moving forward,” coach Brinsmead said.

The Owls finished last season by placing top five in six of their last seven events. Brinsmead believes two new golfers, junior Roanne Tomlinson and freshman Kwan Wongsinth, are just what the women’s golf team needs to get back to the ASUN Championship.

The team also welcomed a new assistant coach in Eric Croux. According to the KSU Owls website, Croux joined the program on June 26. He previously worked at the Marietta Country Club as an assistant golf professional.

“He has a really deep experience in many facets of the game,” Brinsmead said. “I’m very excited to have him on the coaching staff.”

For years the women’s golf team did not have a captain. Coach Brinsmead has consistently promoted a team culture to show the athletes that they were all one unit, but she had to make an exception for senior Henriette Nielson.

Originating from Sorø, Denmark, Nielsen has been in the spotlight since her freshman season, being named the 2015 ASUN Conference Freshman of the Year and earning a spot on the ASUN Second Team All-Conference list last season.

“She’s earned that right, really just with the person she is and her relationship with the coaches,” Brinsmead said. “I trust her and it’s really been great watching her step up and take on that leadership role.”

The women’s golf season begins at the Lady Paladin Invitational on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Furman Golf Course, but coach Brinsmead is looking forward to hosting the Henssler Intercollegiate on March 26 at the Pinetree Country Club.