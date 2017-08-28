Soccer remains unbeaten

Abby Roth (front) celebrates her second goal of the match against NJIT on Oct. 3, 2015. Photo credit: Cory Hancock

After a competitive weekend, the Kennesaw State soccer team remains unbeaten after a 0-0 draw against Georgia Southern University on Friday, Aug. 25, and a 2-0 win against Mercer University on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Tiffany Sornpao now has two clean sheets in her first two collegiate starts, holding both GSU and Mercer goalless, while making 13 saves in the two games combined.

Eight saves from Sornpao, coupled with a staunch defensive effort, helped the Owls keep GSU scoreless. The game ended in a stalemate despite KSU outshooting GSU 21-19.

“It was another battle tonight against a good physical opponent,” head coach Benji Walton told KSUOwls.com. “I thought it was the best our team has defended all year. We had some great looks but just needed to be a bit more composed on our finishes.”

Walton’s team found its composure and its shooting against Mercer in Sunday night’s 2-0 win.

Senior Ida Hepsoe scored her first goal of the season in the 28th minute on a cross from fellow senior Ashtah Dah. The Owls then scored on a penalty kick just 10 minutes later, which senior Abby Roth had no problem hammering into the back of the net, increasing the Owls lead to 2-0.

The defenders showed their strength and made sure Tiffany Sornpao had less work to do than she did against GSU. However, she still made five saves and kept a second consecutive clean sheet.

“I am proud of our team fight this weekend,” Walton said in the post-game press conference. “We have been really working on being more organized and to get two shutouts this weekend was huge for our young team. We want to keep building from here as our schedule will only get more difficult as the season continues.”

KSU returns for its home opener Friday, Sept. 1, against Morehead State University with a considerable amount of momentum.