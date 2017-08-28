New ticketing system aims to pack student section

There is now a new and improved way to receive student tickets for Kennesaw State home football games.

To be eligible for free tickets, students must currently be enrolled in classes for the fall 2017 semester and have paid the athletics fee covered in their tuition. This excludes Tuition Assistance Program enrollees, military veterans and senior citizens that are full-time students and do not pay the athletics fees.

Students must go to ksuowls.com/fbclaim and sign in with their KSU email or student ID to claim tickets. Students must use their school email or the system will not recognize them as students.

Once on the page, select “Athletics Tickets,” then “Football” from the main menu. From there, choose the football game is being played that week and a $0.00 student ticket option will appear.

Students can choose to print or present the ticket on a mobile device upon arrival to the stadium. Students can pick up a parking pass at the Student Life Center but are limited to one per student.

Tickets will be available online at 8 a.m. the Monday of each game week. Students have the opportunity to get their free tickets throughout the week if they are still available.

Student guest tickets will go on sale on Wednesdays. These are $10 tickets for non-KSU students to sit in the student section.

“There’s no more lottery, there’s no more anxiety, there’s no more ‘if.’ It’s just ‘do I get [a ticket] or not,'” said Director of Annual Giving and Ticketing Bobby Lindsey.

When showing up to the game with a ticket, students must have their KSU ID present. Arrive no later than 10 minutes before the start of the game or your ticket can be given away to someone in the standby line. However, not everyone in the standby line will receive a ticket.

The goal is to have a packed student section throughout the whole game to cheer the football team on to victory. The first home football game of the season is Saturday, Sept. 9, against Tennessee Tech University at 7 p.m.