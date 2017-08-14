Volleyball set to soar into a new season

Volleyball head coach Keith Schunzel talks strategy with the team before the game against University of Pittsburgh on Aug. 27, 2016. Photo credit: File 2016

Kennesaw State volleyball got an early start to the 2017-18 season reporting to campus, moving into their dorms and beginning practice on Aug. 5.

After losing a nail-biter to rival Florida Gulf Coast University in the ASUN Tournament Semifinals last year, the Owls have something to prove, and their schedule is proof of this. With scheduled non-conference competition like Clemson, Tennessee, Georgia and Louisville — and multiple conference games against FGCU and the defending ASUN champs, Lipscomb University — KSU is not shying away from the challenge.

“The ASUN continues to be one of the most underrated volleyball conferences in the country,” said head coach Keith Schunzel. “The competition at the top of our league will be fierce and competitive, as always. The top four finishing teams in the league from 2016 all returned the vast majority of their lineups, and a couple of the bottom-half teams added some really nice players and coaches.”

Luckily, Schunzel has 12 returning letter winners and 11 upperclassmen, including ASUN Defensive Player of the Year Katarina Morton to battle the competition. This experienced squad will look to build on last season’s successful 18-11 record.

In addition to the returning athletes, KSU recruited promising new talent in freshmen Lauren Chastang, Quin Sutphin and Karlee Groover.

Chastang, a 5’11 outside hitter from Mobile, Alabama, is definitely a player to keep an eye on. Having played on her varsity volleyball team since the seventh grade — and winning six consecutive 3A state championships at Bayside Academy — Chastang has the potential for a very successful career at KSU.

Volleyball kicks off the season with its first home game against Troy University at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the KSU Convocation Center.