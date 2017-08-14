Top 5 stellar restaurants to try during the eclipse

The first totality eclipse since 1918 is set to cross over the United States on Aug. 21, from about 1:16 to 2:39 p.m., and restaurants near campus are throwing parties to celebrate the event.

Truck and Tap, located in downtown Woodstock, is throwing a viewing party from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. This is the spot for those who enjoy street food and beer. Beer specials and viewing glasses will available for purchase, as well as delicious food from the featured food trucks.

The Tellus Museum is planning a viewing party in its observatory and on its lawn. From there, the eclipse will have approximately 97 percent totality. Admission is $11.95 with a student ID, and glasses can be purchased at the Tellus store. During or after viewing the solar eclipse, stop at nearby Coconuts Ice Cream for a sweet summer treat.

For students who have vegan or vegetarian diets, there is another option near Atlanta in the 97 percent totality range of the eclipse. Farm Burger Decatur is a burger restaurant that features food for vegetarians and meat-lovers alike. Outdoor seating is available for those who want the best possible view. For those who prefer to eat inside, there are plenty of windows to view the eclipse and enjoy the air conditioning.

For students who are looking for a romantic solar eclipse viewing, Ipp’s Pastaria and Bar has plenty of outdoor seating with a romantic ambiance. Complete darkness will last about 2 minutes and 30 seconds, but watching the darkness arise and fade could be a wonderful date experience.

The eclipse will be a marvel to see even if you don’t view it in these great locations. For those students who do have free time during the eclipse, don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime event!