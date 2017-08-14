Letter from the Editor: News no one else provides

Cory Hancock looks over final changes to the first publication of the fall 2017 semester. Photo credit: Ryan Basden

I have seen The Sentinel change drastically during my two years on staff. It seems that each new year brings with it a new focus for the newspaper to uphold and center on.

I transferred to Kennesaw State in spring 2015 after spending my first college semester pursuing an engineering degree at Virginia Tech. After realizing that math and science were not for me, I fell in love with chasing stories and documenting the university’s history as it unfolds. I never once looked back after beginning my work for The Sentinel.

I held the photo editing position at The Sentinel from spring 2016 through spring 2017 and cherished every moment I spent in that role. It was so fulfilling to see other photographers build their craft and fall in love with journalism the same way I had. Now, I begin a new role: Editor in chief.

As I’ve stepped into this new role, I’ve been presented with a new set of challenges, tasks and goals. I’m moving from the content creation side of journalism into the managerial side, and I won’t lie — the transition has been tough. However, I could not be more excited to serve this newspaper and its community in this capacity.

I am committed to helping create a quality news source that students, faculty, staff and the surrounding community can look to for information that they won’t have access to anywhere else.

As we build upon the foundation that has been laid down by previous staffs, we will continue to disseminate accurate, interesting and in-depth coverage. Because we are entirely student run, we are afforded an access that other news outlets don’t have in that we interact with our readership daily in the form of classes, clubs and friendships.

With that said, we welcome any form of critique, advice or help. We are students after all, and we will continue to learn and change as the school year progresses. I hope that you will encourage us and see that the content we provide is valuable and worthwhile.

So, as the fall semester begins and a new staff at The Sentinel prepares the presses for this year, I hope that you will look to us for all things KSU. We will work hard to supply this community with the reporting it deserves and cannot get anywhere else.