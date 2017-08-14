LAX welcomes new assistant head coach

Eipp finished her career at second on the UMass career points and assists lists. Photo credit: Darrin Hypsher

Kennesaw State’s women’s lacrosse hired Erika Eipp, an All-American lacrosse alumna of the University of Massachusetts, as an assistant coach on Monday, Aug. 7.

The Townsend, Massachusetts native finished her career at second on the UMass career points and assists lists. She also led the Minutewomen to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including a 2016 quarterfinal loss to No. 1 Maryland that wrapped up a successful 20-2 season.

After graduating from UMass in 2016, Eipp quickly found an assistant coaching position on the Yale University women’s lacrosse staff. In her first season, she helped the program set school records for goals, points and draw controls in a season. The highlight of the Bulldog’s campaign was beating No. 19 Stanford — the first time Yale beat a ranked opponent since 2010.

“I’m both excited and honored to join the Kennesaw State program,” Eipp said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with such passionate and knowledgeable coaches that utilize state-of-the-art resources and facilities to help create success on and off the field for student-athletes.”

Eipp has time to settle into her new coaching position as the lacrosse season isn’t set to start until the spring. With experience playing at the Division 1 level, and a year of coaching under her belt, KSU hopes Eipp can help the women’s lacrosse team improve on last season’s 8-9 record.