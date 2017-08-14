KSU implements clear bag policy for 2017 football season

Beginning fall of 2017, Kennesaw State will implement a strict, clear bag policy upon entrance into Fifth Third Bank Stadium. This new policy will limit the size and type of bags allowed into football games.

“Safety and security are issues that must always remain a priority for our events,” said Assistant Athletics Director for Communications and Broadcasting Mike DeGeorge. “This policy is an important enhancement to the security measures and one that has already been adopted in the NFL, along with a number of colleges and conferences nationwide.”

Bags that are allowed include: clear tote bags that do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, one-gallon plastic freezer bags and small handheld clutch purses that are no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

Prohibited bags include: backpacks, binocular cases, briefcases, camera bags, drawstring bags, computer bags, coolers, diaper bags, fanny packs, luggage, purses larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches and seat cushions with pockets, zippers, compartments or covers.

Some benefits of the new policy not only include a safer environment for everyone but will also expedite entry into the stadium.

“The clear bag is easily searched and significantly reduces faulty bag searches,” DeGeorge said.

The move to implement a new clear bag policy at Fifth Third Bank Stadium comes after organizations like the NFL and SEC created similar security policies regulating the size and type of bags that may be carried into stadiums.

Exceptions to the clear bag policy only apply to bags needed for medical reasons, media and credentialed staff.

Fans that arrive with a prohibited bag can return to their car or put items into a stadium-provided bag at the gate.

Videos and further information about the new clear bag policy are available at the KSU Owls website. The athletics department will be sending approved clear bags to each of their season ticket holders.

Official clear bags are available for purchase at the KSU Owls web store or at the stadium store located within the Fifth Third Bank Stadium.