Marietta Square voted ‘Best Date Spot’ by Marietta campus

Every year, The Sentinel asks hundreds of students from both campuses about their favorite places to eat, drink and hang out. The Sentinel’s “Best of KSU” issue encompasses students’ favorite aspects of KSU and the surrounding community. In 2017, Marietta Square was voted Best Date Spot by the Marietta campus students.

If you ever plan to impress someone on a date, an outing to Marietta Square is as good a place to start as any.

Despite the drawback of frustratingly few parking options, Marietta Square is home to a variety of shops and sights that make it an ideal place to visit. Cool Beans Coffee Roasters is arguably the chicest cafe in the area with its wide variety of coffees and teas, as well as many different kinds of in-shop made snacks and candies.

Other possible date ideas include the two major ice cream providers in the area — SweaTreats and Sarah Jean’s Ice Cream. Both shops sell the delicious flavors you expect from any ice cream joint, but they also provide a treasure trove of in-shop exclusives. From the toppings list to the various niche flavors, you can get an intensely personalized treat at either of these two places that you simply can’t get anywhere else.

If coffee and ice cream aren’t what you consider the makings of a first date, then there’s always the option of quality dining. Marietta Square is host to a slew of different restaurants. From Italian meals to breakfast food — from pizza to steak dinners — there are plenty of choices when it comes to settling on where to eat.

Alas, if none of the previously mentioned things Marietta Square has to offer interest you, there is almost always a large number of people out walking their dogs around the square itself or within the park area in the middle, so you could potentially bring your trusted pet along to help break the ice.

Additionally, you can take a seat on one of the many park benches located around the square and relax, unwind and watch the sun go down with your date.

There is such an array of things to do at the Marietta Square. It makes perfect sense that it was voted Best Date Spot, especially considering how close it is to both campuses.

So if you’re ever unsure of where to go on a date that will be sure to impress and guarantee a fun time for all, heed the praise of your fellow students and head on over to Marietta Square.