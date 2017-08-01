Joe M. Wilson Student Center voted ‘Best Place to Hang’ on Marietta campus

Student Orlando Mcwhorter plays pool in the Marietta campus game room. Photo credit: Joseph Potchen

Every year, The Sentinel asks hundreds of students from both campuses about their favorite places to eat, drink and hang out. The Sentinel’s “Best of KSU” issue encompasses students’ favorite aspects of KSU and the surrounding community. In 2017, Joe M. Wilson Student Center was voted Best Hangout Spot by the Marietta campus students.

If you’re in the mood to get publicly shamed for your lack of gaming skill, be sure to check out the Joe Mack Wilson Student Center. Not exclusive to just video games, the Wilson Student Center game room provides access to a range of activities, including billiards, table tennis and general wild antics.

But if gaming isn’t your thing, there are plenty of other activities around to occupy your time.

The lounge area is adjacent to the game room, offering students space to socialize in ideal proximity to Chick-fil-A Express and Olo Sushi downstairs. In addition to the benefit of quick and easy access to nearby food, the lounge area has a big-screen television mounted on the wall and is almost always playing something for students to enjoy casually.

The Marietta student center has more assorted seating on the ground level, scattered with round tables and booths. Students can sit together in groups and either work on classwork or kick back and unwind after a long day.

If students are looking for a meeting space, the Wilson Student Center is ideal for events of any size. The center has five available meeting rooms, one dining room and two ballrooms with state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment that is perfect for professional presentations.

A variety of campus departments can be found in the J.M. Student Center. Students seeking parking registration and card services may visit the Auxillary Services Department. For those times when things take a turn for the serious, counseling and psychological services, career planning/development services and student leadership services are all located here for students to take advantage of when needed.

To top it all off, the J.M. Student Center is home to the new Marietta Dance Theatre. Despite the name, the venue hosts a variety of annual shows and plays performed by theatre and performance studies students and faculty for everyone to enjoy.

With so many options for activities and places to chill, it’s safe to say that the Joe Mack Wilson Student Center is truly uncontested in its standing as the best place to hang out on the Marietta campus.