Downtown Atlanta voted ‘Best Day Trip’ by Kennesaw campus

Every year, The Sentinel asks hundreds of students from both campuses about their favorite places to eat, drink and hang out. The Sentinel’s “Best of KSU” issue encompasses students’ favorite aspects of KSU and the surrounding community. In 2017, downtown Atlanta was voted Best Day Trip by the Kennesaw campus students.

Many KSU students have grown up in or near Atlanta, and we often take for granted just how many exciting things there are to do in the metro area. Most of us have been to the Georgia Aquarium, the World of Coca-Cola and Centennial Olympic Park, whether it be on school field trips or family visits.

But there are so many more unique things to do in our 180-year-old city.

In my opinion, one of the most exciting places for young people in Atlanta is Little Five Points. The district is filled with new-age shops and interesting dining options, and the area is bursting with vendors and street artists. While The Vortex is often the most talked-about restaurant in Little Five Points, some other great dining options include The Corner Tavern and Savage Pizza. For entertainment, The Variety Playhouse is a cool, intimate concert venue that often showcases smaller bands and artists for affordable prices.

Another great place for entertainment in Atlanta is the Whole World Improv Theatre. Located on Spring Street with free parking only a five-minute walk away, Whole World is a great spot for an evening of laughs. On Thursdays, the theater hosts “Ladies Night,” and women get in free between 7 and 7:30 p.m. Students can also get $5 tickets with their student I.D. If you’ve never seen improvisational theater before, Whole World is a great place to start.

For a more family-oriented type of entertainment, you can always go to the Center for Puppetry Arts. Not only does it host fantastic puppet shows on stage six days a week, but it also offers admission to its museum Tuesdays through Sundays. The center houses hundreds of famous puppets, such as characters from “Sesame Street,” “Fraggle Rock” and “The Muppets,” as well as many of Jim Henson’s other creations.

The center is currently running an exhibit to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Jim Henson’s “Labyrinth,” a cult classic film from the 1980s. The center also regularly has puppet shows for adults. Ticket prices for events vary, but you can take a self-guided tour through the museum for only $10.50.

Another interesting location in Atlanta is the Margaret Mitchell House and Museum. Here, you can see the place where Mitchell penned her Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “Gone With the Wind.” You can see the small apartment she shared with her husband, nicknamed “The Dump” by Mitchell, as well as several exhibits about her life and her work. Student tickets to the museum cost only $10.

There are tons of things to do in Atlanta outside of the mainstream activities people usually consider, and they are often way more affordable on a college budget than one might think. Take a trip to Atlanta, stop by some of these interesting spots, and learn about everything from improv theater to puppets while enjoying a day away from campus.