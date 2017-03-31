Two injured in shooting at Stadium Village

Two people were injured in a shooting at Stadium Village Thursday night, according to police.

Cobb County police responded to a call about gunfire at the apartment complex at 12:57 a.m. Friday morning, according to police spokeswoman Alicia Chilton. Officers were told that gunshots were “exchanged between two groups at a large party.”

One male was outside the apartment when officers arrived, Chilton said, and he had suffered a gunshot wound. Another man was already at Grady Hospital with a gunshot wound from the same incident. Both men are 21 years old, according to police.

Chilton said that there were no fatalities, but the condition of the two men is currently unknown.

“The perpetrator has not yet been identified,” Chilton said.

Neighbors said they heard several gunshots after a fight broke out between people at the party. Senior criminal justice major Breanna Kennedy lives across from the apartment where the shooting took place.

“There were at least six to 10 gunshots, and it sounded like it was outside,” Kennedy said. “There was a fight that broke out prior to that, with furniture thrown all around outside.”

The Sentinel is working to get more information and will post updates as available.

Alex Patton and Sierra Hubbard contributed to this article.