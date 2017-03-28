Women’s lacrosse crushes Detroit Mercy, falls to Central Michigan

Midfielder Sydney Farwick looks to take a shot against Presbyterian College on March 20. Photo credit: Austin Mcmillan

The Kennesaw State women’s lacrosse team headed north over the weekend for a two-game road trip, defeating the University of Detroit Mercy but dropping a close one to Central Michigan University.

The Owls faced off against Detroit Mercy on March 24 in what turned out to be a record-breaking game in more ways than one. Sophomore midfielder Haley Swift set a new school record with 10 points (6 goals, 4 assists) as KSU won its fifth consecutive game, setting a new school record.

Detroit Mercy, Kennesaw’s first ASUN Conference opponent of the season, kept the game close for most of the first half, but ultimately began to fall apart as halftime approached.

With the Owls trailing 5-3, KSU put together an impressive run, scoring six unanswered goals. The offensive outburst put the Owls up 9-5 as the first half came to a close.

Kennesaw continued to attack the net as the second half opened, scoring two more goals to push the lead to six. Detroit Mercy battled back, cutting into the lead late in the game. The Owls closed the game, scoring eight of the final 10 goals and cruising to a 21-12 win.

Top performers for Kennesaw included seniors Taylor McGhee and Sydney Farwick and junior Connor Zophy, who all contributed to the offense with four goals each. On the defensive side, sophomore goalkeeper Alex Bunn finished the game with 11 saves, her third game this season with 10 or more.

The game also marked the first victory for KSU over Detroit Mercer. The two schools having met five times before.

After a day off, Kennesaw headed to Mount Pleasant, Michigan, to take on Central Michigan University on March 26.

The Owls traded goals early until the score was tied at 3. Kennesaw jumped out to a quick lead with two more goals from McGhee and Zophy.

With the score at 5-3, Central Michigan began to click offensively and regained the lead, 9-6. Kennesaw fought back and showed a strong effort by cutting the lead to one as the first half came to a close.

After trailing in the second half, KSU refused to roll over and tied the game at 13. The Owls continued the push and kept the game close, but they couldn’t complete the comeback and fell by a final of 17-16.

McGhee led the Owls in scoring with five goals, and Zophy and freshman Izzy Palermo each contributed three goals.

The loss dropped Kennesaw to 5-3 on the season and 1-1 in the ASUN Conference.

The Owls head back home to Kennesaw to open a four-game home stand, beginning with a conference face off with Mercer Univesity on Sunday, April 2.