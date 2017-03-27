KSU’s part-time MBA ranked best in GA

The program rose 31 places from its ranking last year, according to a press release, and was also ranked 28th in the nation for part-time MBA programs. Photo credit: Cory Hancock

The Coles College of Business’ part-time Master of Business Administration program was recognized as the No. 1 public part-time program in the state by the U.S. News and World Report earlier this month.

The program rose 31 places from its ranking last year, according to a press release, and was also ranked 28th in the nation for part-time MBA programs. The Coles College credits the program’s success to its focused effort to offer a program with the relevance, flexibility and convenience that part-time MBA students need.

“We are exceptionally pleased to be recognized among the nation’s leading business schools,” said Kathy Schwaig, dean of the Coles College of Business. “Having our MBA program receive this level of recognition is a testament to the excellence of our faculty, staff, students, graduates and program- and university-level leaders.”

Among other programs in Georgia, KSU’s program was ranked higher than Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia. The rankings are based on five factors:

Average peer assessment score

Average GMAT score and average GRE quantitative and verbal scores of students

Average undergraduate GPA

Number of years of work experience

Percentage of the business school’s enrollment that is in the part-time program

U.S. News describes the part-time MBA programs as ideal for students who balance a job and graduate school to earn their degree.

More information on the U.S News report can be found at https://www.usnews.com/best-graduate-schools/top-business-schools/part-time-rankings.

For more about KSU’s program, go to www.ksumba.com.