Campus police among first to respond to fatal plane crash

The wreckage from the Cessna 500 Citation I lays in the front yard of a home in the neighborhood of Piedmont Hills. Photo credit: Ryan Basden

What began as a spring scrimmage ended in a fiery act of bravery for Kennesaw State University police.

When spectators at the spring football game on March 23 noticed a plume of black smoke blooming up into the sky behind Fifth Third Bank Stadium, KSU police officers wasted no time in responding. What they stumbled upon is not something that often crosses the minds of university law enforcement officers: a deadly plane crash.

A twin-engine plane crashed in the front yard of a house off of Bells Ferry Road around 7:15 p.m. The Cessna 500 Citation I exploded upon impact, setting the house it had landed in front of ablaze and damaging the adjacent home. The pilot, 78-year-old Robert George Westlake of Atlanta, did not survive the impact.

Scott Patterson, a pilot himself, said he was eating at a restaurant on Chastain Road when he first saw the plane. It seemed at first to be flying normally, as though it were on autopilot.

“About 30 seconds after he passed us I noticed he started into a barrel roll,” Patterson said. “From that point, he went into a 90-degree bank turn coming across, and then the nose dropped and he started to spiral toward the ground.”

Samantha Archer, a sophomore at Georgia Highlands College who lives near the crash site, said she saw Kennesaw State police officers arrive at the crash site in golf carts before Cobb County emergency services. They had followed the smoke for two miles before finding the inferno.

“KSU really did do a good job being the first responders,” Archer said.

A handful of helpful neighbors tried to spray down the lawns with water to prevent the fire from spreading. According to witnesses, KSU police began searching the damaged home for any injured residents. Officials said the homeowners were away at the time of the crash and there were no injuries.

Federal investigators determined that the plane, which was owned by Atlanta-based Shelter Charter Services, was flying from Lunken Airport in Cincinnati, Ohio, en route to Fulton County Airport when it crashed in the Piedmont Hills subdivision in Kennesaw.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the cause of the crash but said in a press briefing that the pilot indicated he was having trouble with the plane’s auto-pilot prior to it going down. Investigators from the safety board are now reviewing data from the plane’s black box.

KSU police did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but President Sam Olens did make mention of their efforts and commended their bravery.

Sierra Hubbard, Abbie Bythewood, Cory Hancock and Ryan Basden contributed to this story.