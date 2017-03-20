Softball splits weekend wins with JSU

Outfielder Noelle Winkles nearly knocks the ball out of the park against Jacksonville State University on March 18. Photo credit: Joseph Potchen

Kennesaw State split Saturday’s doubleheader against Jacksonville State University to improve to 22-7 on the season.

KSU started with its worst loss of the year, dropping the first game 15-5. The Owls were only down a single run after two innings, but JSU scored six runs at the top of the third, jumping out to a 9-2 lead — a deficit KSU couldn’t come back from.

The second game was a different story with a very different score line. Kennesaw jumped out to an early lead, scoring all four of its runs in the second inning. Redshirt senior Courtney Sutter and redshirt sophomore Jessie Mullen each hit home runs to spark the Owls’ 10-hit second inning run.

Sutter opened the bottom of the second inning with a home run to center field, followed by a double to right center field from junior Noelle Winkles, who advanced to third on an infield single by freshman Olivia Tamewitz. Winkles scored the second run of the frame on a wild pitch before Mullen capped the inning off with a two-run home run to left field.

Freshman pitcher Alley Cutting had a great game, not allowing any runs until the sixth inning. JSU tried to make a late-game comeback, scoring three runs in the sixth to make it a one-run game before Cutting pitched a perfect seventh inning to close out the Gamecocks.

While pitching her eighth complete game of the season, Cutting scatted four hits, allowed one earned run, walked one and struck out nine. This led the Owls to a 4-3 victory and handed Cutting her 11th win of the season.