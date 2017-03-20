Last-second shot gives lacrosse third straight win

Junior attacker Connor Zophy looks to pass against Radford University on March 11. Photo credit: Richard Blythe

Kennesaw State defeated the Army West Point Black Knights 15-14 and earned the Owls’ first three-game winning streak in program history.

With 34 seconds remaining, senior midfielder Sydney Farwick scored the game-winning goal off an assist from sophomore midfielder Haley Swift, who led KSU in assists and scoring and accounted for four in each category.

Senior midfielder Taylor McGhee added four goals, junior attacker Connor Zophy had three goals, freshman midfielder Izzy Palermo added two more and sophomore attacker Taylor Catts and Farwick had one each for the Owls.

McGhee and Zophy scored in the first 10 minutes of the game to take Army’s lead away and bring the score to 2-1. Sophomore goalies Alex Bunn and Lauren Hoffman served in goal for the Owls, both combining for nine saves in the game.

The game played out evenly as the Owls outshot Army 32-25, but KSU committed more turnovers than the Black Knights at 20-14.

After Army scored three goals in a row, Kennesaw scored five consecutive goals in seven minutes to take control of the game. With two minutes remaining in the first half, Swift scored another goal to give the Owls a three-goal lead before halftime.

Kennesaw State started the second half on fire as Swift, Catts and Zophy scored three-straight goals and the Owls earned a five-goal difference.

After a flurry of goals by the Black Knights and several points scored by both teams, the game tied at 14 apiece with 2:03 left in the game. Farwick scored the game-winning goal with just over 30 seconds left, giving KSU its third-straight win.

Up next, the Owls travel to Michigan to take on the University of Detroit Mercy on Friday, March 24.