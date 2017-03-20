KSU hopes to impress NFL scouts at second Pro Day

NFL scouts got the chance to evaluate former Kennesaw State football players and possibly spot some future draft picks at the university’s Pro Day on March 17.

Participants in KSU’s Pro Day were timed in the 40-yard dash, 20- and 60-yard shuttles, and three-cone drill before going through position work. Other measurable drills included the bench press, broad jump and vertical jump.

The prospects also completed a flexibility test and had their height, weight, hand width, arm length and wing span measured by scouts from NFL teams, which included:

Atlanta Falcons.

Kansas City Chiefs.

Green Bay Packers.

Oakland Raiders.

Indianapolis Colts.

San Deigo Chargers.

New York Jets.

New York Giants.

Toronto Argonauts from the Canadian Football League.

Kansas City is rumored to have an interest in former Owl Dante Blackmon, a defensive back with almost flawless position drills. Blackmon led the Owls with six interceptions this season, including a career high of three interceptions against Duquesne University in September.

“I did pretty well today,” Blackmon said. “I think I met everything I wanted to do. The only thing I was disappointed in was the 40[-yard dash]. My trainer timed me at 4.4 [seconds] flat, but the scouts got me at a 4.53 [seconds] and that was a disappointment.”

Other Owls in attendance included running back Chaston Bennett and defensive back Derrick Farrow. This past season, Bennet had 672 yards on 57 carries and nine touchdowns. He had two touchdowns and 129 yards on eight carries against Monmouth University.

Farrow had 47 tackles and one interception last season and ran his 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds.

These three trailblazers hope to make history and aim to be the first KSU athletes drafted by the NFL.