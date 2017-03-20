Dancers raise money for Miracle families

Last year it raised $72,000 for CHOA, and it has a goal of $150,000 this year. Photo credit: KSU Miracle

KSU Miracle will host its annual “Dance Marathon” from noon to midnight on March 25 at the Kennesaw campus recreation center.

As the largest student-led philanthropy group on campus, KSU Miracle benefits Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta through year-round fundraising and by increasing awareness for children and families in need. The Dance Marathon, in its ninth year, celebrates the students and volunteers who have dedicated their time and effort to the cause.

During the 12-hour marathon, participants learn a choreographed dance and listen to life-changing stories from Miracle families — those with children who have been treated by a Children’s Miracle Network hospital.

The event will end by recognizing all of the hard work and dedication from the past year with an unveiling of the total impact KSU Miracle had on Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Steve Kim, the recruitment chair for KSU Miracle, said that seeing 1,000 students showing up on a Saturday to raise funds and awareness for children is huge for Miracle families.

“They get to see their children interact with multiple people and see a light and joy that is amazing,” Kim said. “This is also their platform to share their stories of how Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta saved their kid’s life, and it is amazing to share something so personal.”

KSU Miracle directly supports Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The group has seen huge growth recently, raising $72,000 last year and increasing its goal to $150,000 this year. KSU Miracle believes that, through personal interaction, everyone can make a difference in the lives of the past, present and future children at CHOA.

“I believe this event will shine a positive light on Kennesaw by [showing] what Kennesaw State can accomplish by coming together rather being divided by our opinions,” Kim said. “Dance Marathon is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and you won’t understand it until you come to one.”

Registration for KSU Miracle’s Dance Marathon is open until the day of the event and can be found on the group’s website at events.dancemarathon.com. If you are unable to attend, you can still make an impact on a Miracle family by donating to the event through the website. KSU Miracle also has a Facebook page that is constantly updated with future events and opportunities to support local children.