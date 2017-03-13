Lacrosse links together back-to-back wins

Midfielder Sydney Farwick chases a Radford attacker on March 11. Photo credit: Richard Blythe

Senior Sydney Farwick and freshman Izzy Palermo scored twice to help Kennesaw go on a 7-0 run, earning their team a win over Radford University 22-15 on March 12.

The Owls were the first on the scoreboard, but two goals by Radford gave the Highlanders their only lead of the game early in the first half.

Junior Connor Zophy scored three times within two minutes to give the Owls back the lead. Senior Sydney Farwick scored her first two goals of the game with 12:02 left, giving the Owls a 7-5 lead before Radford scored twice to tie the game.

Farwick finished the game with five goals for the Owls. Freshmen Emily Napierala and Izzy Palermo ended with four goals, sophomore Haley Swift and Zophy finished with three goals, senior Taylor McGhee finished with two and sophomore Taylor Catts earned one goal.

After Radford scored two goals in a row, Swift and McGhee scored one each to increase the lead to seven with 22:13 left in the second half.

Radford cut KSU’s lead to five halfway through the second half, but goals scored by Farwick, Catts, Palermo and Napierala helped the Owls gain their biggest lead of the game at nine with 11:42 left in the game. As the match inched closer to an end, Swift scored the last goal with 47 seconds left.

Zophy tied a school record after scoring nine points by notching three goals and six assists, breaking her previous school record of five assists in a game.

The Owls hope to earn their first three-game winning streak in program history when they will host Army West Point at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.