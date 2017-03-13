Golf finishes fourth at Tiger Invitational

The men’s golf team finished fourth overall at the Tiger Invitational hosted by Auburn University at the Grand National Lakes Course in Opelika, Alabama, on March 5 and 6.

The 19-team tournament was originally scheduled to be a three-day event, taking place Sunday through Tuesday, but was condensed to two days because of inclement weather.

Senior Chris Guglielmo began the tournament in outstanding fashion, posting a score of 65, 7 strokes under par, to sit atop the individual leaderboard after the first round. Guglielmo’s performance in the round was a career best.

Other notable outings were posted by freshman Connor Coffee and sophomores Jake Fendt and Pablo Rodriguez-Tabernero Torres to push the Owls to their sixth-place standing after the first day of competition.

Fendt and Coffee continued their first-day success by each posting a 2-under-par 70 in the third and final round of play. The overall team finished the final round 4 strokes under par with a final score of 867. This was 3 over par for the entire tournament and gave the Owls a fourth-place finish.

The No. 23 ranked host, Auburn University, took the overall tournament team win with a 13-under-par 851.

Guglielmo was the top performer for KSU, finishing the tournament with in 10th place, posting scores of 65-75-72. Fendt tied for the 21st overall spot with scores of 76-71-70. Senior Teremoana Beaucousin finished with a tie for the 36th place, carding scores of 75-73-72, while Coffee placed 54th with scores of 73-80-70.

The Owls’ next match will be on March 19 when the team hosts the Linger Longer Invitational.