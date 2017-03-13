Alt-right propaganda posted at The Blake

Alternative-right stickers were plastered around The Blake last week, sparking alarm from residents. Photo credit: Austin Mcmillan

Posters advertising ‘alt-right’ ideologies have appeared for the second time this year at The Blake, according to the company’s Twitter.

Management at the off-campus student apartment complex said the first round of signs was taken down as of Feb. 27, but the posters were back by March 7. The Blake — which describes itself as a community of “philosophers, thinkers, builders and artists” on its website — called the promotional material “unsolicited vandalism.”

“We champion diversity and inclusion because we wouldn’t be who we are without it,” a tweet read. It was followed by the hashtag “#RememberThat.”

The posters featured claims that “diversity is a false god,” and they asked if readers were “tired of political correctness.” Many also included the URL of a news website and forum for alt-right content, www.alternativeright.com.

“AltRight.com is being launched at a remarkable time, a point in which alt-right and identitarian ideas are becoming more mainstream than ever,” the media organization’s Facebook reads. “The challenge for us is to be as accessible as possible — to reach new hearts and minds — while being as as groundbreaking and challenging as possible.”

According to a report by CBS46, the posters first appeared Jan. 26, and some tenants at The Blake told the news outlet that they are living in fear. The alternative right movement is a highly conservative faction of politics, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The civil rights organization categorizes the alt-right as an active white nationalist hate group.

“The alt-right is a set of far-right ideologies, groups and individuals whose core belief is that ‘white identity’ is under attack by multicultural forces using ‘political correctness’ and ‘social justice’ to undermine white people and ‘their’ civilization,” the Southern Poverty Law Center’s website read.

CBS46 reported that it is still unknown who posted the signs and that the story is still under investigation.