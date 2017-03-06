Owls of a Feather: Joining student organizations

Students Kristian Caruso (left) and Gunter LePrad stand together near the University Village Suites. Photo credit: Katrina Wall

Socializing can be difficult in a college setting, and making friends isn’t always as easy as it was growing up. That’s why The Sentinel is exploring different ways to meet people at KSU — we’re here to help you become the social butterfly you were always meant to be!

Unless you have an extroverted personality, learning to socialize can take time, hard work and practice. Becoming part of a student organization, however, can make the pressure of meeting people disappear.

Whether you’re into physical fitness and sports or invested in niche hobbies, there are groups of people on campus who share your interests and can work with you toward a common goal. In addition to hobbies, there are organizations that focus on providing students with opportunities to surround themselves with positive influences and a path toward personal growth.

Student organizations offer a great way to get to know your school while finding a place to fit in. With just a little time and effort, you can integrate yourself with fellow students and build relationships that will enhance your experience at Kennesaw State.

OwlFit Programs

When it comes to socializing, fitness and friendship go hand-in-hand. Our peers push us to work harder and be better, and the feeling of conquering personal bests together can be a powerful one. KSU’s OwlFit programs are free to students and are a great way to make new friends while getting in the best shape of your life.

With dedicated instructors who take away the learning curve and put you right into the action, OwlFit programs can be a great starting place for beginners and experienced fitness enthusiasts alike. Classes include yoga, cycling, Zumba, Pilates and much more. Connect with fellow students as you work on your strength and conditioning, and improve your mind and body as a whole.

Class descriptions and a schedule can be found on the Department of Sports and Recreation website.

KSU eSports Organization

With news outlets like Yahoo, BBC and ESPN airing events and tournaments to viewers across the globe, eSports — competitive video gaming — have taken off in popularity in recent years.

The KSU eSports Organization provides an easy way to gain access to a local group which is part of a vibrant and growing worldwide community.

It is the mission of the KSU eSports Organization to provide students and the public with engaging and interactive eSports-themed events and to build a community.

Members play in tournaments and enjoy friendly competition and a shared interest in the world of online gaming. Students can also meet other people through scheduled viewing parties of major eSports events from around the world.

There is a focus on games like League of Legends, Overwatch and Super Smash Bros., but a full list of upcoming events and meetings can be found on the group’s website at http://www.ksuesports.org/.

Cru at KSU

You may be new to the Kennesaw area and are looking for a group that shares your religious beliefs. Cru at KSU, a Christian student organization, can provide a comfortable and stress-free way to make new friends. There are weekly group gatherings called Cru Live that offer students of any background a chance to socialize, worship and learn. They also offer community groups where students can split off into smaller, more concentrated groups to focus on different aspects of teachings.



A full list of upcoming events and opportunities to get involved can be found on the group’s website.

There are other organizations on campus that offer students of all faiths a place to convene and engage in fellowship. Check OwlLife to find clubs for other Christian denominations as well as Judaism, Islam, Atheism and more.

If these groups don’t reflect your personality or beliefs, don’t be afraid to shop around. KSU is currently home to more than 300 student organizations, catering to nearly every hobby, religion, philosophy and activity. Almost every group is looking for more like-minded people to join, and endless opportunities await those who search.

A full list of KSU organizations can be found on the OwlLife website.