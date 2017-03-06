Lacrosse gets first win of the season

The women’s lacrosse team won its first game of the season over Gardner-Webb University 21-9 on Sunday, March 5. This victory is also head coach Laura Maness’ first win with the Owls.

With the score tied at four early in the first half, Kennesaw State scored six of the next seven goals to take an 11-5 lead. Each team added one more goal going into the break, so KSU led 12-6 at halftime.

After taking the lead in the first half, KSU scored the first three goals of the second half and then earned six straight goals to lead 21-8 with 9:21 remaining in the game. The Owls outscored Gardner-Webb 17-5. This was also the fourth time in KSU’s history that the team has topped the 20-goal mark.

KSU had five players score multiple points in the game, led by junior attacker Connor Zophy, who had a career high of seven goals and one assist. Freshman attacker Emily Napierala had a new career high with three assists in the game, and she led the team with five assists.

The Owls won the draw control battle 21-11 against the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Senior midfielder Sydney Farwick continued playing strong with five goals and two assists and won seven draw controls, a season high for KSU.

The Owls will be at home next Saturday, March 11, taking on Radford University at noon.