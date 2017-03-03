FBI investigating possible breach at KSU elections center

Kennesaw State University’s Center for Election Systems is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Secretary of State’s office said the investigation is not related to their own Elections Division. The office also confirmed that this is not a breach of the voter database, which includes the personal information of Georgia’s 6.6 million registered voters.

The AJC says that the situation is developing, and no other details have been released. The FBI office in Atlanta said the bureau can neither confirm nor deny the existence of any investigation.

KSU officials emailed a statement regarding the investigation to The Sentinel.

“Kennesaw State officials are working with federal law enforcement officials to determine whether and to what extent a data breach may have occurred involving records maintained by the Center for Election Systems,” the statement read.

A spokeswoman for KSU said that the university cannot offer any other comment, since this is a criminal investigation.

The Center for Election Systems at KSU was created in 2002 to support the state’s effort to ensure the integrity of voting systems in Georgia. The center works with the Secretary of State’s office to provide training, conduct research, audit and test voting systems.

The Sentinel will publish updates as we learn more about this story.