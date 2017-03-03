Campus carry bill passes Georgia House

Photo credit: Cory Hancock

A campus carry bill passed the Georgia House of Representatives on Friday and now moves on to the Senate.

Representatives approved House Bill 280 with a vote of 108-63. The bill would allow licensed gun owners to carry their weapon on public universities and colleges in the state. Guns would still be prohibited in dorms, at sporting events, in fraternity and sorority houses, and in some on-campus daycare centers.

“[The bill] allows those Georgians who choose to do so to protect themselves should the need arise,” Rep. Mandi Ballinger, the bill’s sponsor, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

State Democrats have fought continued attempts to approve bills allowing firearms on college and university campuses, saying that arming the student body is not the answer to crime.

“We cannot solve this problem by arming our children,” Rep. Karla Drennor told the AJC. “We have to arm them with awareness and good sense.”

Gov. Nathan Deal vetoed a similar bill last year after it passed both chambers of the legislature. KSU’s president at the time, Daniel Papp, also opposed campus carry legislation.

