Track and field takes ASUN Championships

The Kennesaw State men’s track and field team won its sixth consecutive ASUN Conference Indoor Championship while the women’s team claimed its first title on Friday at the JDL Fast Track in North Carolina.

The men’s team scored a total of 223 points — 109 points over second-place University of North Florida and 125 points over third-place Lipscomb University — to claim its sixth consecutive championship.

The women’s team finished with a meet record of 249 points. KSU won by 102 points over second-place Jacksonville University and 175 points over third-place Lipscomb University.

Freshman Paris Williams won the heptathlon (100m hurdles, 200m run, 800m run, high jump, shot put, long jump and the javelin throw) by totaling 4744 points, and won the 60m hurdles in 8.33 seconds — the sixth-fastest time in school history. Freshman David Lott finished second with 4584 points and took the gold medal in the pole vault after clearing 3.70m.

Sophomore Dayo Akindele was named Co-Most Outstanding Performer, taking home the gold medal in the triple jump, silver medal in the long jump and bronze in the high jump.

Sophomore Jonathan Womack received a gold medal in the 400m after finishing in a school-record time of 48.77 seconds, while sophomore Braden Canamare grabbed a bronze medal with a time of 49.77.

The director of Track and Field and Cross Country, Andy Eggerth, was pleased with the outcomes of both teams.

“Our student-athletes are not satisfied with what’s been accomplished in the past but want to continue to build upon the legacy, and they’ve done just that,” Eggerth said.

For the women’s team, junior Jordan Gray was named the championship Outstanding Performer after scoring a meet-high of 30 points. Gray also won gold in the pentathlon, silver in the long jump and bronze in the high jump.

Freshman Julija Tarvide set the school record in the high jump after clearing 1.75m to win gold, while Shakedra Robinson won silver after clearing 1.70m.

Hannah Wood ran two record-breaking times for the university to claim a pair of silver medals in the 60m and 200m races. Senior Morgan Campbell jumped 12.53m in the triple jump to set a new school record and win the silver medal.

“They push and push and push, so I’m like a proud parent enjoying watching them compete and reap the rewards of their hard work,” Eggerth said.

The Owls will open their outdoor season March 24-25 at the two-day Raleigh Relays hosted by North Carolina State University.