Owls of a Feather: Using Facebook groups

Making friends as a college student can be difficult or even uncomfortable, but Facebook groups can make it easier — especially ones with ties to Kennesaw State University.

It can be awkward for many students to walk into a classroom and try to make new friends. Others may not have the time to attend regular events. Facebook groups provide a low-pressure setting to meet new people, and they don’t take up too much time.

If students do a little digging, they can discover Facebook groups that focus on hobbies and niche interests or pages that can inform and connect students to events and regular programs. These forums can be a bridge to real-world groups where students can make friends and meet others who share their interests.

Metal and Core Collectors

Referred to as MACC by its 9000 members, Metal and Core Collectors is a Facebook group that melds the camaraderie of the heavy metal music community with the power of social media. MACC is a tight-knit community where members share information about new music and upcoming concerts, as well as sell and trade vinyl records and CDs. Members often see over 100 posts and discussions per day covering every aspect of the music genre, from the most underground death metal bands to old-school heavy metal.

Since metal music doesn’t always carry the widespread following of pop and rap, fans can sometimes find it difficult to meet people who share their passion.

“I’ve made such good friends in the group,” said freshman Hunter Hewgley. “I’ve met a few people that go to Kennesaw State, and they’ve actually grown to be some of my best friends.”

He said the group has also offered an avenue for networking.

“I also play guitar and write music, so being able to easily find people with the same musical interests as me is awesome,” Hewgley said. “I’ve been able to show a lot more people my own music than I ever thought I would.”

You can join Metal and Core Collectors by finding the group on Facebook.

Center for Student Leadership at Kennesaw State University

The Center for Student Leadership enhances students’ ability to engage with campus life by providing innovative, collaborative and impactful development opportunities.

The center has several locations around campus and a Facebook presence that highlights numerous opportunities to positively impact local, national and international communities. CSL is a great way to find a place at KSU among your peers.

One of CSL’s programs is called Engaged Owl Leaders. Open to first- and second-year students, the semester-long program introduces participants to leadership through activities, discussions, community service and a retreat. Students build relationships with like-minded individuals and learn more about themselves and the KSU community.

Visit the center’s Facebook page to get a better idea of what benefits CSL offers and how you can get involved.

Kennesaw Parks and Recreation

As the weather shifts toward warmer temperatures, now is the time to start thinking about getting involved in KSU and community events. The Kennesaw Parks and Recreation Facebook page is updated daily with upcoming events and provides an easy way to plan fun activities with current and new friends. Events include barbecue festivals, skateboarding meet-ups, free outdoor yoga and swaps for books, CDs and DVDs.

Visit Kennesaw Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page to see what events are coming up.

If these groups don’t align with your personal interests, don’t be afraid to branch out and search for other Facebook groups. You just might find some new friends and fun events to attend, and it only takes a quick internet search.