Club of the week: Hip-Hop & Street Jazz Dance Club

The Hip-Hop & Street Jazz Dance Club of KSU holds auditions for the club. Photo credit: Jordan Watkins

Through the Hip-Hop & Street Jazz Dance Club of KSU, students can learn some new dance moves with friends in a fun environment similar to a professional dance studio.

Practices are held Monday through Thursday at 7 p.m. and on Fridays at 2 p.m. at Kennesaw State University’s Department of Dance at Chastain Pointe. Practice times are flexible and may change depending on the students’ availability. The club is open to students of all experience levels, since two separate classes are available for beginners and advanced dancers.

There are currently no fees to join the club, though a fee may be discussed if members want to have club T-shirts or to raise funds for a trip.

Club President Jacob Gilbert founded the organization in fall 2016.

“We want this environment to be calm, but also energetic and fun,” Gilbert said, “keeping a professional environment while also remembering the goal of learning dance and putting together a performance.”

Gilbert has been dancing for more than seven years and has competed in multiple dance competitions, including The Hollywood Summer Tour, where he won a scholarship. Gilbert enjoys dancing because it is a physical release from the stress of everyday life.

“You get to experience exercise in a different way and use your emotions,” Gilbert said. “It’s an hour[-long] journey of the body and mind.”

Upcoming events include the TEDx conference, which will be held March 25 on the Marietta campus. A group of dancers from the Hip-Hop & Jazz Dance Club will perform around noon that day.

Not all members are required to perform at events. Performers are chosen on a volunteer-based system. Members can attend open classes rather than train for event performances.

Practices are broken down into beginner and advanced classes to give all members the opportunity to challenge their different skill levels. Both advanced-level dancers and beginners are welcomed to sign up for event performances.

Placement auditions occur each semester to place dancers into classes based on skill level. The club welcomes new members — including those who have never danced before — to attend a practice and see if it is what they are passionate about.

The club usually holds one or two events each semester to keep members actively involved. The organization has yet to participate in a competition, but Gilbert has made it a goal to compete next fall or spring.

As of now, the team has about 40 members. Prospective members can join at the beginning of each semester. The cut-off date for new members to join for this semester is Feb. 28.

Interested students can visit the club’s OwlLife page, Hip-Hop & Street Jazz Dance Club of KSU, or its Facebook page for more information.