Olens supports USG chancellor’s remarks against ‘campus carry’

In an email sent to students, faculty and staff, Kennesaw State University President Sam Olens offered his response to ‘campus carry’ legislation.

The bill circulating in the Georgia legislature would allow licensed gun owners to carry their weapon on public universities and colleges in the state. Guns would still be prohibited in dorms, at sporting events, in fraternity and sorority houses, and in some on-campus daycare centers.

University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley testified before a House committee Monday, Feb. 20, and he outlined the steps that have been taken to increase student and faculty safety across the state.

“With respect to campus carry, we feel strongly that current law strikes the right balance to create a safe environment on our campuses,” Wrigley said.

In his email to the KSU community, Olens gave a brief summary of his stance on the issue.

“I support Chancellor Wrigley in his advocacy for maintaining Georgia’s existing law as it relates to campus carry,” the email read.

Olens also offered the complete text of Wrigley’s testimony, seen below.

The House committee did not vote on the issue Monday, but one is expected soon.

Gov. Nathan Deal vetoed a similar bill last year after it passed both chambers of the legislature. KSU’s president at the time, Daniel Papp, also opposed campus carry legislation.

Read Wrigley’s full testimony here: