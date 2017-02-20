Women’s basketball locks down top four spot

Sophomore Iceis Walker looks up to make a pass to a teammate crossing half court against Savannah State University on Nov. 26, 2016. Photo credit: Abbie Bythewood

The women’s program reached a milestone by locking up the No. 4 seed and scoring its first ASUN Tournament home game after defeating the University of North Florida 52-48 on Saturday, Feb. 18.

With seven ties and 10 lead changes, the game was a close race. KSU took a 39-37 lead into the fourth quarter and built a five-point lead early in the period on a 3-point basket by redshirt junior guard Kelly Dulkoski.

The Ospreys kept it close and took a 46-44 lead on a layup by Jaiveonna Norris with 2:45 left in the game. Senior guard Deandrea Sawyers answered with a 3-pointer, and KSU made its free throws down the stretch to close out the win for the Owls.

“Today we made history as we were able to win this game and get home seed for Kennesaw State,” said head coach Agnus Berenato.

Dulkoski hit five 3-pointers to lead KSU with 15 points, while sophomore forward Allison Johnson earned a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Owls will host a tournament quarterfinal game March 3. The opponent and time will be announced at a later date.

“It’s great for Kennesaw State and the community, and I hope everyone comes out on March 3 to support us,” Berenato said.

The win also clinched KSU’s first .500 or better ASUN Conference record since 2008-09 when the team finished 11-9.

The Owls will be back on the court at 7 p.m on Monday, Feb. 20, when KSU hosts Jacksonville University at the Convocation Center.