Opinion: Don’t buy your pets — adopt them

By adopting a dog or cat from your local shelter, you are not only saving a life, but you are refusing to fund puppy mills. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a puppy mill is a “large-scale commercial dog breeding facility where profit is given priority over the well-being of the dogs.”

Puppy mills house dogs in cramped and unsanitary conditions that often leave the animals ill or injured. The ASPCA stated that “dogs are often kept in cages with wire flooring which injures their paws and legs — and it is not unusual for cages to be stacked in columns. When female breeding dogs reach a point of physical exhaustion and can no longer reproduce, they are often killed.”

Puppy mills most often sell their dogs to pet stores, which are then sold to the public.

By adopting an animal from a local shelter, you also directly prevent another animal from being euthanized. According to the ASPCA, 2.7 million dogs and cats are euthanized each year in the United States. Often this is a result of overcrowding in shelters.

To advocate for adopting from shelters, PetSmart Charities across the country hosted adoption events in recognition of “National Adoption Weekend” Feb. 17-19. PetSmart hosts these weekends four times a year, each time partnering with a local shelter. At the Kennesaw location, the rescue groups present were Mostly Mutts and Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue Inc.

I spoke with Holly Nelson of Friends to the Forlorn about rescuing versus purchasing from pet stores. Nelson shared with me her biggest reason to adopt a shelter dog.

“You’re saving a life,” Nelson said. “You’re also rescuing from high-kill shelters, and opening a space for a new rescue dog.”

Nelson explained how most people do not adopt pit bulls because of the stereotype that they are aggressive animals. She stressed that there is nothing wrong with shelter dogs.

“It’s not their fault they’re homeless,” she said.

Nelson explained that rescuing a dog is also much cheaper. If a family cannot afford to adopt, she refers them to local animal control centers.

“At the Fulton County Animal Control, you can find deals. They waive their adoption fees, and their animals are already vetted,” Nelson said.

Adopting a rescue animal will change your life and your animal’s life forever. Instead of purchasing a puppy or kitten from a pet store, adopt your fur baby from a rescue group or a local shelter. These are animals that have been abandoned or even abused, and they need a new family to love.

Help put puppy mills out of business by rescuing a cat or dog in need of a home. Out of 7.6 million shelter animals available, you are bound to find your new best friend.